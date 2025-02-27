Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $4.67 Billion Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,144,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,147,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.7% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $215.68 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.84.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

