Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $119.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $96.62 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

