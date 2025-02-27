First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $680,000 Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,191 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 166,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 159,522 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 293,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.