Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 76,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 49,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 45,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $12,997,173.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 777,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,386,032.16. This represents a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 937,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,418,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $115.72 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.19.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

