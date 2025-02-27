C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.37), Zacks reports. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 79.17% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. C3.ai updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

C3.ai stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.98. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08.

In other news, Director Jim H. Snabe sold 499,700 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $21,512,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,500. This trade represents a 98.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,949 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $167,279.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048.36. This trade represents a 82.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,643,311 shares of company stock valued at $59,736,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

AI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of C3.ai from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

