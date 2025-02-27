Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Convergence Financial LLC

Convergence Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $546.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $550.08 and a 200-day moving average of $537.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.90 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

