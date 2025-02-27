Moelis & Company Names Christopher Callesano as Chief Financial Officer amid Leadership Changes

Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC) announced on February 27, 2025 that Christopher Callesano will be promoted to Chief Financial Officer, effective March 31, 2025. Callesano, who has served as Managing Director, Principal Accounting Officer since 2016, and Corporate Controller since 2010, succeeds Joseph Simon. Simon, after a distinguished 15-year tenure with the firm, submitted his resignation on February 25, 2025 and will depart at the end of May to take on the role of CFO at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

In conjunction with this leadership transition, Moelis & Company also announced the appointment of Nick Riehl as Principal Accounting Officer, effective March 31, 2025. Mr. Riehl, who previously served as Head of Financial Reporting since joining the firm in 2014, will assume the responsibilities previously held by Callesano in that role.

In a firm statement, CEO Ken Moelis expressed gratitude for Joseph Simon’s contributions to the company’s growth and evolution as a public entity while extending congratulations to Callesano, whose extensive experience in finance and accounting reinforces the firm’s strategic direction. Callesano, having worked closely with Simon for nearly 15 years, will continue to be based at the firm’s New York headquarters and is expected to lead the financial team through the next phase of Moelis’s growth.

This management reshuffle underscores Moelis & Company’s ongoing efforts to build on its established financial infrastructure while supporting its long-term strategic objectives. Further details about the transition and updated roles have been outlined in the company’s recent SEC filing and related press release.

