EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.340-3.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $889.0 million-$899.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $896.5 million.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of EVTC traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 113,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. EVERTEC has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $41.32.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVERTEC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 48,453 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,748,184.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,327.84. This trade represents a 46.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Brignardello sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $138,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,316. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,308 shares of company stock worth $2,440,112 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.