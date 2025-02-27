EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.340-3.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $889.0 million-$899.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $896.5 million.
EVERTEC Stock Performance
Shares of EVTC traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 113,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. EVERTEC has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $41.32.
EVERTEC Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 48,453 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,748,184.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,327.84. This trade represents a 46.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Brignardello sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $138,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,316. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,308 shares of company stock worth $2,440,112 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
EVERTEC Company Profile
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
