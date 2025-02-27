Top Defense Stocks To Watch Now – February 24th

Citigroup, Boeing, Celestica, Analog Devices, and General Electric are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares in companies that produce military equipment, technology, and related services for government and defense applications. Often including aerospace and defense contractors, these stocks tend to remain attractive investments during periods of geopolitical tension and increased government spending on national security initiatives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE C traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $79.21. 6,037,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,347,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.65.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,365,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,632,526. Boeing has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $208.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.39. The stock has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Celestica stock traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,560,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 2.27. Celestica has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $144.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.78 and a 200 day moving average of $80.65.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of ADI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.82. 1,379,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,741,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.48. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $182.57 and a 12 month high of $247.10. The stock has a market cap of $118.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

GE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.68. 1,604,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,309,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 52-week low of $122.48 and a 52-week high of $212.19.

