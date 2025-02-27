Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $251.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.20 million. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.20%.
Escalade Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ESCA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.39. 256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.27. Escalade has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $16.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44.
About Escalade
