Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $251.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.20 million. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Escalade Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESCA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.39. 256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.27. Escalade has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $16.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44.

Get Escalade alerts:

About Escalade

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.