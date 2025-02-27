Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $24.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a negative net margin of 26.69%.

Allot Communications Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 153,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,350. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $229.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

