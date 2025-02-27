First Tin (LON:1SN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Tin (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.27) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
First Tin Stock Performance
LON 1SN traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 4.75 ($0.06). The company had a trading volume of 211,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,822. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.01. The company has a market cap of £15.13 million, a PE ratio of -475.00 and a beta of 1.41. First Tin has a 1-year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.70 ($0.10).
First Tin Company Profile
First Tin’s goal is to use best-in-class environmental standards to bring two tin mines into production in three years, providing provenance of supply to support the current global clean energy and technological revolutions, for which tin is critical.
