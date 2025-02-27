GenTrust LLC Has $31.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $293.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.19. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

