PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.55.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

