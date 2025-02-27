National Pension Service Buys 272,494 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,171,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,494 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $148,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.38. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 14.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.47.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

