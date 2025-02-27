Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Veralto were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $99.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00.

Veralto Increases Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,795.60. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,964.50. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,366 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

