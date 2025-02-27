Denali Advisors LLC Buys 1,980 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 225.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 3.9 %

BABA opened at $139.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.31 and a 200 day moving average of $94.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $145.30. The firm has a market cap of $330.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

