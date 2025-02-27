Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 793.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 67,604 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 60.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9,318.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM opened at $211.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.13 and a 200-day moving average of $206.89. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.96 and a fifty-two week high of $222.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.