Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

MBB opened at $93.80 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.41.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.