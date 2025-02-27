394,183 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Purchased by Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 394,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,855,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

