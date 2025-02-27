Health Catalyst’s (HCAT) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.34. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In other news, CFO Jason Alger sold 19,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $163,063.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,443.84. The trade was a 18.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $34,974.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,819 shares in the company, valued at $465,997.17. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,610 shares of company stock worth $664,043. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

