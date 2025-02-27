Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $100.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 43.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Get Ambarella alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambarella

Ambarella Trading Down 8.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMBA stock opened at $69.74 on Thursday. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $75,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,418,676.20. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $387,483.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 158,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,117.06. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,436 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Ambarella by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.