Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.100-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.34. Enovis has a one year low of $38.27 and a one year high of $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Enovis had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $560.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

