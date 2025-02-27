NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03, Zacks reports. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $75.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.55 million. NewtekOne updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.500 EPS.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $13.25 on Thursday. NewtekOne has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $348.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEWT. B. Riley lifted their target price on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,084,872.25. This trade represents a 0.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $61,368. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

