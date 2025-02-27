Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Posts Earnings Results

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.22, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.32 million. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $11.03 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $446.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $63.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

