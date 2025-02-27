Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.920-4.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Get Evergy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EVRG

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG opened at $69.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.08. Evergy has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.