SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $269.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.31. The company has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $187.88 and a 1 year high of $272.32.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

