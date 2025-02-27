Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VV opened at $273.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $226.62 and a 52-week high of $282.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.