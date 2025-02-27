New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 5,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 61,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $211.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.63.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

