NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 571,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,521 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $43,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

