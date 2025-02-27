Nwam LLC Has $15.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 133,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

