Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 997,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 0.6% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $58,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 137,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after buying an additional 894,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

