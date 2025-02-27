Convergence Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Convergence Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $269.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $234.18 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

