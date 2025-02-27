Convergence Financial LLC Sells 1,447 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Convergence Financial LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BILS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 67.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.31. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.96 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

