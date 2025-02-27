GenTrust LLC Purchases New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,951 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

UBER opened at $75.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average of $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

