GenTrust LLC Has $10.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Sincerus Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,270,000. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 37,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 111,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day moving average is $93.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.