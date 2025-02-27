First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for approximately 4.2% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,326,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,528,000 after purchasing an additional 953,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 135.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 650,194 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 47.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,007,000 after purchasing an additional 406,747 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,198.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 336,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after purchasing an additional 330,430 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter valued at $12,392,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average of $60.35. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

