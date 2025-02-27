Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.050-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.0 million-$685.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.1 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

AVNS stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $722.49 million, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $25.36.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

