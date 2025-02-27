Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,256,047 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,012 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $123,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 164,640 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 137.5% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,735 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 85,542 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $754,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,559.3% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 76,493 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 71,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.2% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 92,224 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.85. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.89 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

