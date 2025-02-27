Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.4 %

MORN opened at $324.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.11. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.20. Morningstar has a one year low of $281.37 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.03, for a total value of $2,927,297.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,085,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,959,766.78. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.88, for a total value of $1,137,332.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,235.52. The trade was a 15.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,561 shares of company stock valued at $13,300,821 over the last three months. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

