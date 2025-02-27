eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.20, Zacks reports. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. eHealth updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $273.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. eHealth has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on eHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

