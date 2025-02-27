Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $598.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.38 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $91.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

