United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $425.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s current price.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.25.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Stock Down 11.6 %

Shares of UTHR opened at $315.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.81. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $221.53 and a 52 week high of $417.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total value of $2,882,649.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,743,122.70. This represents a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 26,209 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $9,781,722.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,134.22. This trade represents a 83.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,164 shares of company stock valued at $45,278,893 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.