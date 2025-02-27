Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 330 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $159.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.54 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

