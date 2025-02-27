Simmons Bank Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Onsemi by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 464,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Onsemi by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Onsemi by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Onsemi by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

Onsemi Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ON opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.73. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $85.16.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. Analysts expect that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.