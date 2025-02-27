Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Buys 1,037 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $10,798,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,246,926.56. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 5.1 %

AVGO stock opened at $212.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

