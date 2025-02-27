Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,703,000 after buying an additional 1,525,436 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 167.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,186,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,418,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,571,650,000 after purchasing an additional 820,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,523,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,210,000 after purchasing an additional 588,038 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 673,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 510,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $70.97 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $86.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

