Crown Wealth Group LLC Acquires 2,314 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 303.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 62.8% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Arista Networks by 4.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 113,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $159,409.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,752.64. The trade was a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $8,663,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,171.04. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,008 shares of company stock valued at $44,854,958 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $96.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average of $102.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.57. The company has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

