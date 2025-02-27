Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 29,168 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 327,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 64,210 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 264,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.25. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

