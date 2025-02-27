Versor Investments LP Grows Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKYW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 42.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,162,000 after purchasing an additional 143,661 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 563.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 129,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,051,000 after acquiring an additional 76,007 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 431.1% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 65,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 53,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $681,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,882,359.19. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $1,537,842.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,563.01. The trade was a 17.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SKYW opened at $100.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day moving average of $98.06. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.98. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $135.57.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

